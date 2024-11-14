26pc of population affected by disease: Pakistan ranks among highest globally for diabetes prevalence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ranks among the highest in the world for diabetes prevalence, with 26 percent of the population affected by the disease.

The lack of physical activity, increasing consumption of energy drinks, and the absence of healthy recreational facilities has led to a rapid rise in diabetes among the young population.

The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has urged the government to take immediate action to curb the spread of diabetes.

The PIMA emphasised the need for free diabetes screening facilities, particularly in rural areas, and called for a reduction in the prices of diabetes medications.

On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Central President of PIMA Professor Atif Hafeez Siddiqui stated that the key reasons for the rapid spread of diabetes in Pakistan are the lack of awareness and negligence in seeking treatment.

Furthermore, unhealthy lifestyles, lack of physical activity, and limited access to medical care are also major factors.

He added that a significant portion of Pakistan’s population remains unaware of the effects of diabetes and the measures needed to prevent it.

Physical activities and sports are almost non-existent.

Unhealthy and fatty foods have become a part of the cultural norm.

Our youth, instead of engaging in physical sports, are spending more time in front of mobile screens.

Due to social and cultural limitations, even light physical exercise and sports activities are almost impossible for women, even within permissible boundaries, which has led to an increase in obesity, especially among women. Obesity itself is a major cause of diabetes.

Professor Siddiqui urged the public to make exercise a regular habit and to adopt all preventive measures against diabetes.

