Print 2024-11-14

Annual Report 2023: FFC honoured with Gold Awards

Published November 14, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) continues to lead in financial reporting and corporate governance standards across South Asia, getting recognition in the prestigious SAFA Best Presented Annual (BPA) Report Awards 2023. FFC received top accolades in multiple categories, further cementing its position as a leader in transparency, corporate governance, and industry best practices.

FFC was awarded the Gold Category award for excellence in the Manufacturing Sector. This joint Gold Award recognizes FFC’s dedication to producing high-quality, comprehensive annual reports that showcase financial accuracy, stakeholder engagement, and responsible corporate practices. This accolade was received by the Chief Financial Officer of FFC, honoring the team’s commitment to maintaining exemplary standards in financial reporting.

Additionally, FFC was honored with a joint Merit/Gold SAARC Anniversary Award for Corporate Governance, acknowledging the company’s robust governance frameworks and commitment to ethical business operations.

Syed Mustafa Haider accepted this award on behalf of FFC, underscoring the organization’s proactive approach to corporate governance across the region.

