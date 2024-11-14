AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-14

China stocks rebound; HK pares losses as investors digest Trump cabinet

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

HONG KONG: China stocks pared losses to close higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in telecom companies. Hong Kong shares were flat as investors continued to digest US President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to appoint China hawks to key cabinet positions.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 closed 0.6% higher, after losing as much as 0.6% in the session. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng benchmark erased most of its earlier losses to close less than 0.1% lower, hovering near a seven-week low.

The communications sector led mainland shares higher, with state-owned telecom operator China Unicom rallying 7.3% and peer China Mobile jumping 4.2%.

CSI Energy added 0.9%, contributing to the onshore gains.

The mood onshore was also aided by Nomura bumping its China growth forecast, citing some signs that economic activity may be picking up.

Nomura’s growth forecast for the fourth quarter was revised up to 4.9% year-on-year from 4.4%, while the annual GDP growth forecast was revised to 4.8% from 4.7%, analysts at the Japanese broker said in a note. However, it retained its 2025 forecast at 4.0%.

The yuan bounced off a more than three-month low against the US dollar, lifted by firmer-than-expected official midpoint guidance.

Investors are closely monitoring Trump’s cabinet appointments, particularly his choices of China hawks, as they weigh the implications for future Sino-US relations.

Marco Rubio, who has harshly criticised China, is set to become the secretary of state, while Mike Waltz will be the national security adviser, sources have said.

“Investors are now focused on Trump’s cabinet picks to gauge whether his China policy will be more hawkish than during his first term,” said Jason Chan, senior investment strategist at Bank of East Asia.

“Short-term sentiment on China is likely to remain weak amid uncertainties around him.”

China stocks CSI300

Comments

200 characters

China stocks rebound; HK pares losses as investors digest Trump cabinet

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

KP govt again seeks to participate in PIA bidding

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Jam, World Bank team discuss export reform agenda

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 30pc stake sale in SLIC

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

NTDC admits delay in implementing power plan

Trump meets Biden at White House to discuss power transfer

Deals with IPPs: Rousch Power approves early termination of govt agreements

Read more stories