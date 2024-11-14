AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
2024-11-14

Nikkei falls after last week’s rally

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended lower on Wednesday as investors sold stocks in the backdrop of the benchmark hovering near the key level of 40,000 points, while Seven & i Holdings surged on a potential management buyout, capping some losses.

The Nikkei fell 1.66% to close at 38,721.66, while the broader Topix slipped 1.21% to 2,708.42.

Wall Street’s three major indexes closed lower on Tuesday, as investors booked some profits from a post-election rally and waited anxiously for US inflation data due this week.

“Investors were not convinced that the Nikkei would hit 40,000 again anytime soon, so they sold stocks as the index neared that level,” said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

“For the index to rise further, we need to see more appetite from foreigners.”

Last week, the Nikkei hit its highest level since Oct. 15 and posted its biggest weekly gain since September. The benchmark had crossed the 40,000 mark on Oct. 15, touching an intraday high of 40,257.34.

On Wednesday, Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing slipped 1.96% to drag the Nikkei the most.

SoftBank Group gave up its early gains to close 2.89% lower.

Game maker Nexon tanked 17.45% to become the top percentage loser on the Nikkei after cutting its annual net profit forecast for the year to December.

Seven & i Holdings jumped 11.78% to become the biggest support for the Nikkei.

