AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-14

Modest business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

Around, 200 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Deherki were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 600 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 1600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 17,950 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 17,850 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Modest business on cotton market

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

KP govt again seeks to participate in PIA bidding

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Jam, World Bank team discuss export reform agenda

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 30pc stake sale in SLIC

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

NTDC admits delay in implementing power plan

Trump meets Biden at White House to discuss power transfer

Deals with IPPs: Rousch Power approves early termination of govt agreements

Read more stories