WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 13, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Nov-24 11-Nov-24 8-Nov-24 7-Nov-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10489 0.105358 0.105303 0.105334 Euro 0.805611 0.806503 0.811492 0.813817 Japanese yen 0.004934 0.0049459 0.004919 0.004881 U.K. pound 0.973038 0.975777 0.976812 0.97409 U.S. dollar 0.758793 0.757209 0.753335 0.754582 Algerian dinar 0.0056873 0.0056604 0.005646 0.005651 Australian dollar 0.497389 0.499304 0.501269 0.499684 Botswana pula 0.055923 0.056292 Brazilian real 0.131534 0.130612 0.130692 0.133276 Brunei dollar 0.568257 0.570145 0.569716 0.567142 Canadian dollar 0.544172 0.541461 0.544196 Chilean peso 0.0007739 0.0007862 0.000792 0.000779 Czech koruna 0.0317327 0.0318262 0.03217 0.032239 Danish krone 0.108004 0.108148 0.108818 0.109129 Indian rupee 0.0089903 0.0089733 0.008928 0.008945 Israeli New Shekel 0.202399 0.202401 0.202518 Korean won 0.0005438 0.0005466 0.000538 0.000542 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47083 2.46768 2.45993 Malaysian ringgit 0.171421 0.171995 0.171935 0.17101 Mauritian rupee 0.0161341 0.0160719 0.016214 0.01614 Mexican peso 0.0368896 0.037027 0.037418 0.038057 New Zealand dollar 0.452734 0.451713 0.453508 0.447882 Norwegian krone 0.0686299 0.068426 0.068926 0.06927 Omani rial 1.97345 1.96933 1.9625 Peruvian sol 0.201065 0.200142 0.201061 Philippine peso 0.0129604 0.012963 0.012823 0.012862 Polish zloty 0.185022 0.187784 0.186713 Qatari riyal 0.20846 0.208024 0.207303 Russian ruble 0.0077463 0.0077302 0.0077 0.007694 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202345 0.201922 0.201222 Singapore dollar 0.568257 0.570145 0.569716 0.567142 South African rand 0.0419306 0.0428756 0.04323 0.043085 Swedish krona 0.0697982 0.0695741 0.070017 0.070163 Swiss franc 0.861628 0.861199 0.865007 0.860609 Thai baht 0.0218471 0.022078 0.022126 0.021959 Trinidadian dollar 0.112341 0.111759 0.111185 0.111532 U.A.E. dirham 0.206615 0.205468 Uruguayan peso 0.017867 0.0178929 0.017874 0.018082 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

