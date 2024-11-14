AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Markets Print 2024-11-14

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Nov 13, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        12-Nov-24      11-Nov-24       8-Nov-24       7-Nov-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.10489       0.105358       0.105303       0.105334
Euro                             0.805611       0.806503       0.811492       0.813817
Japanese yen                     0.004934      0.0049459       0.004919       0.004881
U.K. pound                       0.973038       0.975777       0.976812        0.97409
U.S. dollar                      0.758793       0.757209       0.753335       0.754582
Algerian dinar                  0.0056873      0.0056604       0.005646       0.005651
Australian dollar                0.497389       0.499304       0.501269       0.499684
Botswana pula                    0.055923                                     0.056292
Brazilian real                   0.131534       0.130612       0.130692       0.133276
Brunei dollar                    0.568257       0.570145       0.569716       0.567142
Canadian dollar                  0.544172                      0.541461       0.544196
Chilean peso                    0.0007739      0.0007862       0.000792       0.000779
Czech koruna                    0.0317327      0.0318262        0.03217       0.032239
Danish krone                     0.108004       0.108148       0.108818       0.109129
Indian rupee                    0.0089903      0.0089733       0.008928       0.008945
Israeli New Shekel               0.202399                      0.202401       0.202518
Korean won                      0.0005438      0.0005466       0.000538       0.000542
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47083        2.46768                       2.45993
Malaysian ringgit                0.171421       0.171995       0.171935        0.17101
Mauritian rupee                 0.0161341      0.0160719       0.016214        0.01614
Mexican peso                    0.0368896       0.037027       0.037418       0.038057
New Zealand dollar               0.452734       0.451713       0.453508       0.447882
Norwegian krone                 0.0686299       0.068426       0.068926        0.06927
Omani rial                        1.97345        1.96933                        1.9625
Peruvian sol                     0.201065       0.200142       0.201061
Philippine peso                 0.0129604       0.012963       0.012823       0.012862
Polish zloty                     0.185022                      0.187784       0.186713
Qatari riyal                      0.20846       0.208024                      0.207303
Russian ruble                   0.0077463      0.0077302         0.0077       0.007694
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202345       0.201922                      0.201222
Singapore dollar                 0.568257       0.570145       0.569716       0.567142
South African rand              0.0419306      0.0428756        0.04323       0.043085
Swedish krona                   0.0697982      0.0695741       0.070017       0.070163
Swiss franc                      0.861628       0.861199       0.865007       0.860609
Thai baht                       0.0218471       0.022078       0.022126       0.021959
Trinidadian dollar               0.112341       0.111759       0.111185       0.111532
U.A.E. dirham                    0.206615                                     0.205468
Uruguayan peso                   0.017867      0.0178929       0.017874       0.018082
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

