Nov 13, 2024
Markets

Copper hits two-month low on China demand angst

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2024 04:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices hit a two-month low on Wednesday as the dollar held firm and poor demand prospects in top consumer China dominated the mood, while the market waited for U.S. inflation data.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.2% at $9,143 a metric ton at 1054 GMT from an earlier session low of $9,094, a drop of more than 6% since the U.S. presidential election last week.

“The dollar shows no signs of giving up its gains and China stimulus hasn’t done much for manufacturing, real estate or growth,” a copper trader said.

U.S. consumer price inflation data due later on Wednesday will be scanned for clues to the frequency and magnitude of future U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The U.S. currency trading near 6-1/2-month peaks makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, potentially subduing demand.

Copper eases tracking dollar strength, weak China demand

Disappointment with Chinese stimulus in recent months combined with the likelihood of hefty U.S. tariffs on imports after Donald Trump’s presidential election victory are expected to keep copper and other industrial metals under pressure.

Trump has threatened 60% tariff on goods coming into the United States from China, much higher than the levies of 7.5% to 25% he imposed in his first term.

“We see a new bear risk - expanded China-centred tariffs, imposed by the incoming Republican party,” said Liberum analyst Tom Price. “Tariffs were bearish for the commodity world in 2018-19. They will be bearish again.”

An indication of muted demand in China is the Yangshan premium, a closely watched indicator of China’s appetite for importing copper, down 30% around $46 a ton since rising to nearly $70 in early October.

Overall, subdued demand globally has been the main theme in industrial metals market for most of this year. It is reflected in the persistent discounts for the cash over the three-month LME contracts.

Aluminium was flat at $2,563 a ton, zinc fell 0.4% to $2,925, lead slid 0.6% to $2,013, tin retreated 1.5% $29,740 and nickel was little changed at $15,900.

