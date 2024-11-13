AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.59%)
BOP 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.73 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.06%)
FCCL 32.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.06%)
FFBL 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.66%)
FFL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.9%)
HUMNL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.02%)
MLCF 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
NBP 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.78%)
OGDC 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.33%)
PAEL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
PPL 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.24%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.9%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
SEARL 83.21 Increased By ▲ 5.01 (6.41%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.14%)
TOMCL 35.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.78%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.4%)
TREET 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
TRG 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.82%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,905 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 30,727 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.08%)
KSE100 93,357 Increased By 132.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,935 Increased By 49.8 (0.17%)
Markets

PBOC pulls China’s yuan off 3-month low with stronger-than-expected fix

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2024 11:58am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan bounced off a more than three-month low against the dollar on Wednesday, lifted by firmer-than-expected official midpoint guidance, pointing to authorities’ growing discomfort over the currency’s recent, rapid depreciation.

The yuan has skidded since Donald Trump’s presidential re-election last week. As part of his pitch to boost American manufacturing, Trump has said he will impose tariffs of 60% or more on goods from China.

The proposed tariffs, as well as other policies such as tax cuts, are seen as inflationary and likely to keep US interest rates relatively high, buoying the dollar and pressuring currencies of its trading partners.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1991 per dollar.

Though that was the fixing’s weakest level since Sept. 2023, the midpoint rate was 314 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate, the largest such largest deviation since August.

“Markets are likely to read into this as discomfort from authorities at the pace of CNY depreciation. This has put pressure on USDCNH as well”, which fell 0.1% following the release of the fix, said Citi analysts in a note to investors.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.2288 yuan per dollar, up about 0.2% in Asian trade.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said “It showed that 7.35 per dollar remains a key support level for the onshore yuan.”

China’s yuan steady

Spot yuan opened at 7.2251 per dollar and was last trading 170 pips firmer than the previous late session close at 7.2185 as of 0254 GMT, and 0.27% weaker than the midpoint.

The onshore yuan touched the lowest level since Aug. 2 on Tuesday.

Trump’s proposed tariffs, as well as other policies such as tax cuts, are seen as inflationary and likely to keep US interest rates relatively high, buoying the dollar and pressuring currencies of its trading partners.

During Trump’s first presidency, the yuan weakened about 5% against the dollar in the initial round of US tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018, and fell another 1.5% a year later when trade tensions escalated.

The yuan is down 1.4% against the dollar this month, and is 1.6% weaker so far this year.

The dollar’s six-currency index was 0.075% lower at 105.9.

China yuan

