Copper eases as strong dollar, weak China demand weigh

NEW DELHI: Copper prices edged lower on Wednesday, tracking a stronger dollar and muted demand prospects in top metals consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.1% to $9,130 per metric ton by 0408 GMT.

It had dipped to $9,107 per ton, its lowest level since Sept. 11 on Tuesday. The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 1.7% to 74,540 yuan ($10,318.81) a ton.

The US dollar held near a 6-1/2-month peak against major peers and bitcoin was solidly poised just below record highs on Wednesday as markets sized up so-called Trump trades ahead of key US inflation data later in the day.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more costly for holders of foreign currencies.

“We believe that copper is at the lower end of its trading range and anticipate a potential moderate price recovery next week,” Sucden Financial said in a note.

Investors have also been concerned about the impact of US President-elect Donald Trump’s policies on China.

“Uncertainty over what Donald Trump’s return to the White House will mean for the global economy also weighed on sentiment,” ANZ Research said in a note.

Adding to investor disappointment was the scale of China’s recent stimulus measures to reboot its lacklustre economy.

Among other metals, LME aluminium fell 0.4% to $2,553.5 a ton, nickel rose 0.2% to $15,925, zinc edged lower 0.02% to $2,937.5, while lead firmed up 0.6% to $2,037 and tin fell 1.4% to $29,800.

SHFE aluminium fell 1.5% to 20,805 yuan a ton, nickel declined 1.8% to 125,270 yuan, lead climbed 1.7% to 17,250 yuan, zinc edged lower 0.9% at 24,680 yuan while tin slumped 4.3% to 246,460 yuan.