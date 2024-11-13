AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.54%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.61%)
DCL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.12%)
DFML 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.06%)
FCCL 32.57 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.34%)
FFBL 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.66%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.9%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.02%)
MLCF 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
NBP 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.65%)
OGDC 192.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.97%)
PAEL 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.18%)
PIBTL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.88%)
PPL 151.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.9%)
PTC 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
SEARL 83.31 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.53%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.41%)
TOMCL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.76%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TREET 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
TRG 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.64%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,905 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 30,727 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.08%)
KSE100 93,379 Increased By 154.1 (0.17%)
KSE30 28,943 Increased By 57.6 (0.2%)
Nov 13, 2024
Hong Kong stocks lower, mainland steady as Trump names China hawks to cabinet

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2024 11:38am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong slipped while China stocks were flat at midday on Wednesday in volatile trade, as investors continued to digest US President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to appoint China hawks to key cabinet positions.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng benchmark fell 0.6% by the noon break to a seven-week low.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 edged up 0.1% after losing as much as 0.6%, and the Shanghai Composite was little changed.

The Golden Dragon China Index tumbled 4.5% overnight in New York.

Marco Rubio, who has harshly criticised China, is set to become secretary of state, while Mike Waltz is set to become national security adviser, sources have said.

“Investors are now focused on Trump’s cabinet picks to gauge whether his China policy will be more hawkish than during his first term,” said Jason Chan, senior investment strategist at Bank of East Asia.

“Short-term sentiment on China is likely to remain weak amid uncertainties around him.”

The Hang Seng benchmark has declined nearly 15% since the October peak to a seven-week low, poised to erase all gains made since Beijing unveiled a major stimulus package in late September.

Hong Kong shares dip, China steady as data disappoints

While the government has announced further support measures since then, investors have found them to be disappointing.

Mainland property developers led the fall in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with a sub-index tracking the sector down 2.3%.

CSI Energy added 1%, lifting onshore markets higher.

The mood onshore was also aided by Nomura bumping up its China growth forecast, citing some signs that economic activity may be picking up.

Nomura’s growth forecast for the fourth quarter was revised up to 4.9% year-on-year 4.4%, while the annual GDP growth forecast was revised to 4.8% from 4.7%, analysts at the Japanese broker said in a note.

However, it kept its 2025 forecast at 4.0%.

The yuan bounced off a more than three-month low against the dollar on Wednesday, lifted by firmer-than-expected official midpoint guidance.

