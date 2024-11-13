Nuclear watchdog chief says room to manoeuvre on Iran ‘shrinking’

BAKU: The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog warned Tuesday that “the margins for manoeuvre are beginning to shrink” on Iran’s nuclear programme ahead of an important trip to Tehran.

“The Iranian administration must understand that the international situation is becoming increasingly tense and that the margins to manoeuvre are beginning to shrink, and that it is imperative to find ways to reach diplomatic solutions,” Rafael Grossi, told AFP in an interview at the COP29 climate summit in Baku.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is allowed to carry out inspections in Iran, he said, but “we need to see more. Given the size, depth and ambition of Iran’s programme, we need to find ways of giving the agency more visibility.”

His visit comes after Donald Trump — who pulled out of a hard-won nuclear deal with Iran negotiated under Barack Obama — has been voted back into the White House.