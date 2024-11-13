AGL 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
AIRLINK 127.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
BOP 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.74%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
DFML 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
DGKC 86.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
FCCL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
FFBL 64.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.73%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 109.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.88%)
OGDC 195.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.34%)
PAEL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.65%)
PIBTL 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.25%)
PPL 151.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.48%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PTC 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
SEARL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.03%)
TOMCL 35.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.84%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TREET 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
TRG 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.3%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,897 Decreased By -23 (-0.23%)
BR30 30,702 Decreased By -49.6 (-0.16%)
KSE100 93,372 Increased By 147.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 28,921 Increased By 36.4 (0.13%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-13

Nuclear watchdog chief says room to manoeuvre on Iran ‘shrinking’

AFP Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am

BAKU: The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog warned Tuesday that “the margins for manoeuvre are beginning to shrink” on Iran’s nuclear programme ahead of an important trip to Tehran.

“The Iranian administration must understand that the international situation is becoming increasingly tense and that the margins to manoeuvre are beginning to shrink, and that it is imperative to find ways to reach diplomatic solutions,” Rafael Grossi, told AFP in an interview at the COP29 climate summit in Baku.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is allowed to carry out inspections in Iran, he said, but “we need to see more. Given the size, depth and ambition of Iran’s programme, we need to find ways of giving the agency more visibility.”

His visit comes after Donald Trump — who pulled out of a hard-won nuclear deal with Iran negotiated under Barack Obama — has been voted back into the White House.

UNITED NATIONS IAEA COP29

Comments

200 characters

Nuclear watchdog chief says room to manoeuvre on Iran ‘shrinking’

Power Division fails to deliver on PMO’s tasks

Aurangzeb shares update on state of economy with French envoy

FBR makeover: ECC approves five key areas

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

Constitutional bench to proceed sans Justice Ayesha

Customer services: Banks mandated to address complaints within 30 days

Export boost: Pharma sector urges govt to lend a helping hand

Civil servants’ kin: ED to repeal contract job policy guidelines

Read more stories