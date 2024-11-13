AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.41%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
DCL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.51%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.95%)
DGKC 86.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
FCCL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.74%)
FFBL 65.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.1%)
HUBC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.59%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.17%)
MLCF 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.12%)
NBP 60.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.55%)
OGDC 194.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-1.49%)
PAEL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.65%)
PIBTL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
PPL 151.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.94%)
PRL 26.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.52%)
PTC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
SEARL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TOMCL 35.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
TPLP 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
TREET 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TRG 52.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.12%)
UNITY 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,920 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 30,751 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 93,225 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 28,885 No Change 0 (0%)
Markets Print 2024-11-13

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 80,529 tonnes of cargo comprising 58,745 tonnes of import cargo and 21,784 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 58,745 comprised of 16,932 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 673 tonnes of Chickpeas & 41,140 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 21,784 comprised of 14,517 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 140 tonnes of Bulk Cargo&7,127 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Polar Star, MT Quetta, Hyundai Brave, Ginga Saker, Rishiri Galaxy, Swaspan Amazon & Bow Cedar berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around 05 ships namely, Valence, Tatlisu, AplGwangyang, Hemma Bhum & MT Mardan sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Milha Ras Laffan left the port on Tuesday morning and four more ships, Ogun, Tamre-S, Ellirea and Nord Master are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 152,569comprising 109,504tonnes imports cargo and 43,065tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 1,503 Containers (90 TEUs Imports and 1,413 TEUs export).

There are 15 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them six ships namely Kanoa, Conti Courage, Hafnia Atlantic, Crimson Delight, Falmouth Bay and Porto Kioni & two more ships, MSC Lusa and Navios Tempo scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers, Palm oil and Coal are expected to take berths at FAP, QICT, LCT, HFP&S, PQEPT and PIBT respectively on Tuesday, 12th November-2024.

