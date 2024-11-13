Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 80,529 tonnes of cargo comprising 58,745 tonnes of import cargo and 21,784 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 58,745 comprised of 16,932 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 673 tonnes of Chickpeas & 41,140 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 21,784 comprised of 14,517 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 140 tonnes of Bulk Cargo&7,127 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Polar Star, MT Quetta, Hyundai Brave, Ginga Saker, Rishiri Galaxy, Swaspan Amazon & Bow Cedar berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around 05 ships namely, Valence, Tatlisu, AplGwangyang, Hemma Bhum & MT Mardan sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Milha Ras Laffan left the port on Tuesday morning and four more ships, Ogun, Tamre-S, Ellirea and Nord Master are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 152,569comprising 109,504tonnes imports cargo and 43,065tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 1,503 Containers (90 TEUs Imports and 1,413 TEUs export).

There are 15 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them six ships namely Kanoa, Conti Courage, Hafnia Atlantic, Crimson Delight, Falmouth Bay and Porto Kioni & two more ships, MSC Lusa and Navios Tempo scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers, Palm oil and Coal are expected to take berths at FAP, QICT, LCT, HFP&S, PQEPT and PIBT respectively on Tuesday, 12th November-2024.

