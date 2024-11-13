AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.6%)
FCCL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
FFBL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.64%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
HUBC 109.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 195.29 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.31%)
PAEL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.93%)
PIBTL 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.25%)
PPL 151.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
PRL 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
PTC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
SEARL 78.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TOMCL 35.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.7%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TREET 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
TRG 53.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.74%)
UNITY 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 9,918 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 30,749 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.01%)
KSE100 93,390 Increased By 165.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 28,936 Increased By 50.8 (0.18%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-13

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (November 12, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 08-11-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,800        285        18,085        18,185       -100/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,076        305        19,381        19,488       -107/-
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

Power Division fails to deliver on PMO’s tasks

Aurangzeb shares update on state of economy with French envoy

FBR makeover: ECC approves five key areas

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

Constitutional bench to proceed sans Justice Ayesha

Customer services: Banks mandated to address complaints within 30 days

Export boost: Pharma sector urges govt to lend a helping hand

Civil servants’ kin: ED to repeal contract job policy guidelines

Read more stories