Spot rate resists further decline amid moderate trading

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

Approximately, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Maqsooda Rind was sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 1200 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 3200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,850 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,150 per maund, 200 bales of Sanjar Pur were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 1200 bales of Mian Wali, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 1200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund and 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

