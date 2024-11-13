AGL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.6%)
Markets Print 2024-11-13

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Nov 12, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        11-Nov-24       8-Nov-24       7-Nov-24       6-Nov-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105358       0.105303       0.105334        0.10565
Euro                             0.806503       0.811492       0.813817       0.808799
Japanese yen                    0.0049459       0.004919       0.004881       0.004961
U.K. pound                       0.975777       0.976812        0.97409       0.972411
U.S. dollar                      0.757209       0.753335       0.754582        0.75624
Algerian dinar                  0.0056604       0.005646       0.005651       0.005653
Australian dollar                0.499304       0.501269       0.499684       0.494808
Botswana pula                                   0.056292       0.056113
Brazilian real                   0.130612       0.130692       0.133276       0.131196
Brunei dollar                    0.570145       0.569716       0.567142       0.566345
Canadian dollar                  0.541461       0.544196       0.542691
Chilean peso                    0.0007862       0.000792       0.000779       0.000792
Czech koruna                    0.0318262        0.03217       0.032239       0.031952
Danish krone                     0.108148       0.108818       0.109129       0.108462
Indian rupee                    0.0089733       0.008928       0.008945       0.008978
Israeli New Shekel               0.202401       0.202518       0.202257
Korean won                      0.0005466       0.000538       0.000542       0.000549
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46768                       2.45993        2.46533
Malaysian ringgit                0.171995       0.171935        0.17101       0.171795
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160719       0.016214        0.01614       0.016215
Mexican peso                     0.037027       0.037418       0.038057       0.037236
New Zealand dollar               0.451713       0.453508       0.447882       0.451135
Norwegian krone                  0.068426       0.068926        0.06927       0.067915
Omani rial                        1.96933                        1.9625        1.96681
Peruvian sol                     0.200142       0.201061       0.200063
Philippine peso                  0.012963       0.012823       0.012862       0.012952
Polish zloty                     0.187784       0.186713       0.186289
Qatari riyal                     0.208024                      0.207303       0.207758
Russian ruble                   0.0077302         0.0077       0.007694       0.007699
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.201922                      0.201222       0.201664
Singapore dollar                 0.570145       0.569716       0.567142       0.566345
South African rand              0.0428756        0.04323       0.043085       0.042851
Swedish krona                   0.0695741       0.070017       0.070163       0.069416
Swiss franc                      0.861199       0.865007       0.860609       0.862598
Thai baht                        0.022078       0.022126       0.021959        0.02223
Trinidadian dollar               0.111759       0.111185       0.111532       0.111794
U.A.E. dirham                                   0.205468        0.20592
Uruguayan peso                  0.0178929       0.017874       0.018082       0.018108
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF SDR

