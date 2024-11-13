WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 12, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Nov-24 8-Nov-24 7-Nov-24 6-Nov-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105358 0.105303 0.105334 0.10565 Euro 0.806503 0.811492 0.813817 0.808799 Japanese yen 0.0049459 0.004919 0.004881 0.004961 U.K. pound 0.975777 0.976812 0.97409 0.972411 U.S. dollar 0.757209 0.753335 0.754582 0.75624 Algerian dinar 0.0056604 0.005646 0.005651 0.005653 Australian dollar 0.499304 0.501269 0.499684 0.494808 Botswana pula 0.056292 0.056113 Brazilian real 0.130612 0.130692 0.133276 0.131196 Brunei dollar 0.570145 0.569716 0.567142 0.566345 Canadian dollar 0.541461 0.544196 0.542691 Chilean peso 0.0007862 0.000792 0.000779 0.000792 Czech koruna 0.0318262 0.03217 0.032239 0.031952 Danish krone 0.108148 0.108818 0.109129 0.108462 Indian rupee 0.0089733 0.008928 0.008945 0.008978 Israeli New Shekel 0.202401 0.202518 0.202257 Korean won 0.0005466 0.000538 0.000542 0.000549 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46768 2.45993 2.46533 Malaysian ringgit 0.171995 0.171935 0.17101 0.171795 Mauritian rupee 0.0160719 0.016214 0.01614 0.016215 Mexican peso 0.037027 0.037418 0.038057 0.037236 New Zealand dollar 0.451713 0.453508 0.447882 0.451135 Norwegian krone 0.068426 0.068926 0.06927 0.067915 Omani rial 1.96933 1.9625 1.96681 Peruvian sol 0.200142 0.201061 0.200063 Philippine peso 0.012963 0.012823 0.012862 0.012952 Polish zloty 0.187784 0.186713 0.186289 Qatari riyal 0.208024 0.207303 0.207758 Russian ruble 0.0077302 0.0077 0.007694 0.007699 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201922 0.201222 0.201664 Singapore dollar 0.570145 0.569716 0.567142 0.566345 South African rand 0.0428756 0.04323 0.043085 0.042851 Swedish krona 0.0695741 0.070017 0.070163 0.069416 Swiss franc 0.861199 0.865007 0.860609 0.862598 Thai baht 0.022078 0.022126 0.021959 0.02223 Trinidadian dollar 0.111759 0.111185 0.111532 0.111794 U.A.E. dirham 0.205468 0.20592 Uruguayan peso 0.0178929 0.017874 0.018082 0.018108 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

