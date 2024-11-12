AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.77%)
DCL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
DGKC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.72%)
FCCL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.77%)
FFBL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.91%)
HUBC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.92%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
KOSM 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.77%)
MLCF 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.02%)
NBP 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.6%)
PAEL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.65%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
PPL 150.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.36%)
PRL 27.08 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (8.32%)
PTC 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SEARL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.08%)
TPLP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
TREET 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.24%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,920 Decreased By -52.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 30,751 Decreased By -346.3 (-1.11%)
KSE100 93,225 Decreased By -423.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 28,885 Decreased By -132.9 (-0.46%)
Markets

Copper slides to two-month low on disquiet over Trump and China

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 05:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices slumped to the lowest in two months on Tuesday on worries about the impact of incoming U.S. President Donald Trump on the economy of top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 2% at $9,141 per metric ton by 1100 GMT, having touched the weakest since Sept. 11 at $9,115.

Trump is expected to tap U.S. Senator Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state, sources told Reuters on Monday, arguably the most hawkish option on Trump’s shortlist and someone who has advocated for a muscular China policy.

“Trump hasn’t pulled back on the idea of rolling out tariffs targeting China. That’s really going to hurt that economy because it’s vulnerable right now, it’s not as robust as it was in 2018/19,” said Tom Price, head of commodities strategy at Panmure Liberum.

“We’re also now fading into the seasonal low period for Asia and China metals demand.”

Copper dips as fall in Chinese new lending signals weak demand

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 1.6% to 75,310 yuan ($10,406.82) a ton.

Adding to market gloom is investor disappointment about the scale of China’s stimulus measures.

Also weighing on metals was a buoyant U.S. dollar, which touched a four-month peak against a basket of other major currencies as investors continued to pile into trades seen as benefiting from the Trump administration.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more costly for buyers using other currencies.

LME aluminium fell 1.1% to $2,558.50 a ton, nickel eased 0.7% to $15,995 and zinc dropped 1.8% to a seven-week low of $2,925.50.

Tin tumbled 4.3% to $29,950, the weakest in over three months, while lead edged up 0.1% to $2,024.

