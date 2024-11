TOKYO: Tech investor SoftBank Group on Tuesday posted a net profit of 1.18 trillion yen ($7.7 billion) for the second quarter, returning to the black after net losses in the first quarter and in the last financial year.

SoftBank gets $7.6bn T-Mobile stake windfall, shares soar

The Japanese company’s performance often undergoes dramatic swings because SoftBank invests heavily in tech startups and semiconductor firms, whose share prices are volatile.