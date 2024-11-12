AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
AIRLINK 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
BOP 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
DCL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.73%)
DGKC 87.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
FCCL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.07%)
FFBL 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FFL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
HUBC 110.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.68%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.56%)
MLCF 42.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.86%)
NBP 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
OGDC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.6%)
PAEL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.63%)
PPL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.73%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.2%)
PTC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
SEARL 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TOMCL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
TREET 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TRG 52.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.07%)
UNITY 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,919 Decreased By -53.7 (-0.54%)
BR30 30,789 Decreased By -308.8 (-0.99%)
KSE100 93,375 Decreased By -273.4 (-0.29%)
KSE30 28,877 Decreased By -140.8 (-0.49%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars wobble near lows as falling commodity prices add to woes

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 11:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars languished near recent lows on Tuesday as falling commodity prices added to their woes ranging from China’s stimulus disappointment to a broader shift towards the US dollar following the US election.

Overnight, commodity prices took a hammering with iron ore slumping about 2% and copper falling to seven-week lows, another negative for the two Antipodean currencies.

Data from China - the biggest trading partner of Australia and New Zealand - showed new bank lending fell more than expected in October.

All of that means the Aussie was left struggling at $0.6570, having edged 0.1% lower overnight.

It is hovering just a touch above a three-month low of $0.6510 hit on the day of Donald Trump winning the US election, unleashing a bout of buying in the greenback.

The kiwi dollar was reeling at $0.5965, after finishing Monday 0.1% lower. It is not far above the Nov. 6 low of $0.5912, which is the near-term support.

“Local FX markets got off to a quiet start to the week yesterday, and today is shaping up to be much the same given the lack of data, and with the focus still on the US and Trump’s election win,” said analysts at ANZ.

Australia, NZ dollars steady after Beijing’s disappointing debt plan snuffs out rally

“But even that has stopped causing significant volatility and instead markets are in a state of reserved optimism, which has kept the USD elevated, but not propelled it higher.”

Trump’s win has emboldened dollar bulls on expectations the President-elect’s economic policies, such as proposed tax cuts and tariffs on overseas imports, will stoke inflation and temper the extent of the Federal Reserve’s future rate cuts.

Down Under, data showed Australian consumer and business mood lightened up as fears of rate rises dissipated with inflation now back in the target band, even though prospects of a near-term interest rate cut remain slim.

Swaps imply scant chances of a move from the Reserve Bank of Australia until April next year, which is only half priced for a quarter-point easing.

The first rate cut is not fully priced in until July.

The market implies only a modest fall to 3.89% by the end of 2025.

That compared with 3.8% for the US Federal Reserve as investors revised up the terminal rate after Trump’s victory.

In New Zealand, the risk is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand might step up its policy easing to an outsized 75 basis points this month given a large meeting gap. A 50 bp move has been fully priced in.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars wobble near lows as falling commodity prices add to woes

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SBP approves TPL Corp, Abhi’s acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank

IGI Holdings to purchase stake in Packages Limited for Rs2.6bn

Saudi National Bank halts plan to divest stake in Samba Bank

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

Oil prices hold their ground after falling on China stimulus

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

Read more stories