AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
AIRLINK 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
BOP 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
DCL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.73%)
DGKC 87.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
FCCL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.07%)
FFBL 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FFL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
HUBC 110.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.68%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.56%)
MLCF 42.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.86%)
NBP 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
OGDC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.6%)
PAEL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.63%)
PPL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.73%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.2%)
PTC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
SEARL 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TOMCL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
TREET 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TRG 52.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.07%)
UNITY 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,919 Decreased By -53.7 (-0.54%)
BR30 30,789 Decreased By -308.8 (-0.99%)
KSE100 93,375 Decreased By -273.4 (-0.29%)
KSE30 28,877 Decreased By -140.8 (-0.49%)
Commodity stocks drag Australian shares lower on China stimulus letdown

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 10:30am

Australian shares fell on Tuesday for a second straight session, dragged down by losses in heavyweight mining and energy stocks as China’s latest stimulus plan disappointed investors seeking demand growth in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 8,226 by 0024 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.4% lower on Monday. Miners fell 2%, hitting their lowest level since Sept. 24.

Sector heavyweight BHP Group declined 2%, while Rio Tinto lost 2.6%.

Iron ore prices closed lower on Monday as another round of stimulus measures by top buyer China disappointed investors who had hoped for measures that would boost commodities demand.

Energy stocks lost 1.2% and were on track for a 10th session of fall in 12, after global oil prices ended lower overnight, also weighed down by China’s latest stimulus plan.

Coal miner Whitehaven shed 2.4%. Gold stocks slumped 4.7% to hit their lowest level since Sept. 13, after bullion prices fell overnight due to a stronger US dollar.

Gold miner Evolution Mining lost 4.5%, while Northern Star Resources shed 3.8%.

Among individual stocks, Aristocrat Leisure hit a record high after the gaming content and technology firm said it would sell its mobile gaming business for $820 million.

Banks help Australian shares log best week since mid-August

Meanwhile, financials traded almost flat, with three of the “Big Four” banks up between 0.2% and 1.1%. National Australia Bank lost 2.2% as it traded ex-dividend. IT stocks gained 0.6%, tracking their US peers.

Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.69%.

The S&P 500 gained 0.1%, while the Nasdaq rose 0.06%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded flat, as of 0024 GMT.

