World Print 2024-11-12

Israel minister promises annexation in West Bank in 2025

AFP Published November 12, 2024 Updated November 12, 2024 07:46am

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich pledged on Monday to annex Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank in 2025, calling Donald Trump’s return to power in the United States “an important opportunity”.

“The year 2025 will be, with God’s help, the year of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria,” the far-right minister said, using the biblical name for the West Bank.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. Palestinians claim the territory as part of a future independent state, and have repeatedly warned that Israeli settlements there are an obstacle to peace.

Smotrich, whose ministerial portfolio also includes some areas of the defence ministry’s work, said he had ordered preparations for “applying sovereignty” over Israeli settlements.

Speaking at a meeting in parliament, he said he had “instructed the director of settlement affairs in the defence ministry and the Civil Administration... to prepare the necessary infrastructure for applying sovereignty”.

Smotrich congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on his “incredible and sweeping victory”, which the far-right politician said “also brings an important opportunity for the State of Israel”.

“During his first term, President Trump led dramatic moves,” Smotrich said.

These included recognising Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, breaking with much of the international community by moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, and brokering a set of normalisation deals between Israel and several Arab countries.

Before the normalisation agreements, dubbed the Abraham Accords, the Israeli government had said it would annex large Israeli settlement blocs in the West Bank, before scrapping the plan as the deals were announced.

“We were on the verge of applying sovereignty over the settlements in Judea and Samaria,” Smotrich said.

“Now it is time to do it.”

He said he would push the government to work together with the new US administration on the matter.

Earlier on Monday, Israel’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Palestinian statehood was not “realistic”, after Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas reiterated his demand for a “sovereign” country. “I don’t think this position is realistic today and we must be realistic,” Saar told reporters.

occupied West Bank Israeli settlements Israel Gaza war Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

