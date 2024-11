KARACHI: The local gold prices posted a sizeable fall on Monday following a downturn in the world market, traders said.

Gold prices declined by Rs1,300 and Rs1,115 to reach Rs277,500 per tola and Rs237,911 per 10 grams respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

Silver prices on the local market stood unchanged at Rs3,300 per tola and Rs2,829.21 per 10 grams, the association added.

