AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
BOP 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
DFML 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.97%)
DGKC 87.56 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.49%)
FCCL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
FFBL 65.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.28%)
FFL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 111.16 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.48%)
HUMNL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
NBP 60.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
OGDC 195.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.96%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
PPL 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
PTC 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
SEARL 76.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.31%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TOMCL 35.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.72%)
TPLP 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TREET 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.19%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.36%)
UNITY 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,959 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 30,951 Decreased By -146.8 (-0.47%)
KSE100 93,443 Decreased By -205 (-0.22%)
KSE30 28,952 Decreased By -65.4 (-0.23%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-12

China to unveil stealth jet and attack drones at Zhuhai airshow

AFP Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am

SHANGHAI: China will unveil a new stealth fighter jet and attack drones at a major airshow this week, with analysts and rival powers watching closely for rare clues on Beijing’s military hardware development.

The country’s close ties with Moscow will also be on display at Airshow China, which showcases Beijing’s civil and military aerospace sector every two years in the southern city of Zhuhai.

This year it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), and advancements in its fighting strength have taken centre stage.

Beijing has poured resources into modernising and expanding its aviation capabilities as it faces off against the United States and others around regional flashpoints like Taiwan.

Record numbers of Chinese warplanes have been sent around the self-ruled democratic island, which Beijing claims as its territory, over the past few years.

The new J-35A, described as a “medium-sized stealth multi-purpose fighter”, looks similar in design to a US F-35, analysts say, though details are few.

“(Its) performance at this airshow is unlikely to give away too much about its capabilities, but the fact that the PLA is confident enough to unveil it now may be a sign its high command believe the project will arrive at its final test flights soon,” said James Char, an expert on China’s military at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

If it did become operational, China would become the only other known country in the world to have two stealth fighters in action after the United States, experts say.

For the first time, a PLA naval jet will be present at the airshow, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The J-15T’s design suggests it may be intended for use on China’s newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian.

Another key piece of hardware making its debut is the HQ-19 surface-to-air missile system, designed to intercept ballistic missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles, according to state media.

While China has had to play serious catch-up with the United States when it comes to most traditional military technology, that might not be the case with drones, where Beijing dominates the commercial market.

The SS-UAV — a massive mothership that can rapidly release swarms of smaller drones for intelligence gathering, as well as strikes — will be on display in Zhuhai, according to the South China Morning Post.

Other unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) on display might be suicide drones or ones with stealth or other special abilities, said Sheu Jyh-Shyang from Taipei’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research.

“The United States still has the best drones regarding performance, but China is a drone great power as well,” Sheu told AFP.

China Zhuhai airshow

Comments

200 characters

China to unveil stealth jet and attack drones at Zhuhai airshow

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

Riali-II project security package approval: PD all set to place summary before ECC

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Read more stories