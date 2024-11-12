AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.28%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
FCCL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.72%)
FFBL 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
FFL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
HUBC 111.32 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.62%)
HUMNL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.81%)
NBP 60.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
OGDC 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.08%)
PAEL 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.12%)
PPL 151.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.46%)
PRL 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SEARL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TREET 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
TRG 53.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,968 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.04%)
BR30 31,016 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.26%)
KSE100 93,538 Decreased By -110 (-0.12%)
KSE30 28,994 Decreased By -23.7 (-0.08%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-12

Gold drops over 2pc as dollar strengthens

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am

NEW YORK: Gold prices slipped more than 2% on Monday, weighed down by the greenback’s continued rise and the broader implications of Donald Trump’s victory on fiscal policy and interest rate cuts.

Spot gold fell 2.3% to $2,666.48 per ounce, as of 10:12 a.m. ET (1511 GMT). US gold futures fell 2.42% to $2,629.40.

With the dollar index rising 0.5% to its highest level since early July, gold became less attractive to non-dollar buyers. Last week, the index surged more than 1.5% to 105.44 following the announcement of Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.

“The market’s attention has focused to the second-order effect since the red wave,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

“The likelihood of tariffs being imposed relatively early on into Trump’s presidency and the resulting strong demand for dollar that is creating. Stronger dollar is weighing on gold prices for the first time in months because it’s also associated with increasing odds that the Federal Reserve might delay its easing cycle.”

Bullion logged its worst week in over five months following Trump’s election last Tuesday to a second four-year term. His victory poses new uncertainties for the US central bank as it continues to consider interest rate cuts now that inflation is nearing the Fed’s 2% target.

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold drops over 2pc as dollar strengthens

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

Riali-II project security package approval: PD all set to place summary before ECC

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Read more stories