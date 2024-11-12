AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
Markets Print 2024-11-12

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (November 11, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 08-11-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,900        285        18,185        18,285       -100/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,183        305        19,488        19,596       -108/-
===========================================================================

