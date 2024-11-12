KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (November 11, 2024)
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 08-11-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 17,900 285 18,185 18,285 -100/-
Equivalent
40 KGS 19,183 305 19,488 19,596 -108/-
===========================================================================
