Markets Print 2024-11-12

Spot rate decreased by Rs100 to Rs17,900 per maund

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs100 per maund and closed it at Rs17,900 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained a little bit sluggish and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs16,700 to Rs18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs7,200 to Rs8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs17,500 to Rs18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,300 to Rs8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs17,500 to Rs18,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,800 to Rs9,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs18,500 to Rs18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs19,000 to Rs19,900 per maund.

800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs17,900 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Channu, 200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs18,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs17,900 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs17,850 per maund, 600 bales of Faqir Wali were sold at Rs1,770 per maund, 2400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs100 per maund and closed it at Rs17,900 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs357 per Kg.

