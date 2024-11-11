AGL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
World

Israeli fire kills 11 Palestinians as tanks roll into central Gaza camp

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 03:38pm
An Israeli tank enters into the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, at the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Israel, November 11, 2024. Photo: Reuters
An Israeli tank enters into the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, at the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Israel, November 11, 2024. Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: Israeli forces sent tanks into the western side of Gaza’s Nuseirat camp on Monday in a new incursion into the enclave’s central area, and Palestinian medics said Israeli military strikes had killed at least 11 people since Sunday night.

Residents said Israeli tanks opened fire as they rolled into that sector of the camp, one of the Gaza Strip’s eight historic refugee sites, causing panic among the population and displaced families. One resident, Zaik Mohammad, said the tanks’ advance was a complete surprise.

Lebanon source says one dead in Israel strike on car near Beirut

“Some people couldn’t leave and remained trapped inside their homes, appealing to be allowed out, while others rushed out with whatever they could carry as they fled,” Mohammad, 25, who lives one kilometer away from the targeted area, told Reuters via a chat app.

With the war in Gaza now in its 14th month, Israel is focusing its operations in the north and centre in what it says is a campaign to stop Hamas waging attacks and to prevent them from regrouping.

Tens of thousands of Palestinian residents have been told to evacuate the areas, fueling fears that they may never be allowed to return.

The already slim chances of a ceasefire receded further at the weekend when mediator Qatar said it was suspending its efforts until both Israel and Hamas showed greater willingness to reach an agreement.

In attacks overnight and into Monday, medics said seven people were killed in Nuseirat in two separate Israeli airstrikes, one that hit a tent encampment.

Lebanon rocket fire kills five in northern Israel: local council

In the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya, where Israeli forces have operated since Oct. 5, medics said four people were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

At Kamal Adwan Hospital near Beit Lahiya, medics said Israeli fire from a drone wounded three medical workers in the facility. There was no Israeli comment on Monday’s violence.

The Israeli military said it killed a senior commander of the Islamic Jihad group, an ally of Hamas, Mohammad Abu Skhail, in a strike on Saturday at a command center inside a compound that previously served as a school in Gaza City. Palestinian medics said the attack killed six people.

Hospital siege

Israeli forces have besieged the three hospitals in and around Jabalia for several weeks and hospital officials have refused orders to evacuate the facilities or leave their patients unattended despite the lack of food, medical, and fuel supplies.

The army sent tanks into Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia camp in northern Gaza over a month ago. It said it had killed hundreds of fighters in Jabalia and around it since the raids began.

The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said their fighters carried out ambushes, mortar fire, and anti-tank rocket attacks, claiming to have killed many Israeli soldiers in recent weeks.

On Monday, the Israeli military said it had expanded the “humanitarian zone” in the enclave.

It also said it would allow more tents, shelter materials, food, water, and medical supplies to enter.

Its forces “will continue to work to achieve the war’s objectives, including dismantling Hamas and returning all the abductees,” it said.

Blaze near Jerusalem after missile from Yemen intercepted: army

Palestinian and United Nations officials say there are no safe areas in the enclave, home to more than 2.1 million people and now largely in ruins.

The war erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas gunmen attacked Israeli communities, killing around 1,200 people and seizing another 253 hostages, by Israeli tallies.

Israel’s military campaign has leveled much of Gaza and killed around 43,500 Palestinians, Gaza health officials say.

