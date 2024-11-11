Blaze near Jerusalem after missile from Yemen intercepted: army

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli firefighters were battling blazes Monday west of Jerusalem, with the army saying the fires were sparked by debris from an intercepted missile fired from Yemen.

Firefighters were working to douse the blazes, conducting scans around Beit Shemesh to rule out more fires and “damage from interceptor/missile shrapnel”, the Jerusalem region fire service said.

Asked about the incident by AFP, the Israeli military said the interception of a projectile from Yemen caused fires in the Bet Shemesh area resulting from debris from that interception.

In a statement, it said: “Following the sirens that sounded in the Shfelat Yehuda, Yehuda, and Lakhish areas of central Israel, the IAF (Israeli Air Force) intercepted one projectile that approached Israel from the direction of Yemen.

Missile fired from Yemen intercepted, Israeli military says

“The projectile did not cross into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.”

Yemen’s Houthi rebels, part of Iran’s “axis of resistance” against Israel and the United States, have periodically fired drones and missiles at Israel since the start of the Gaza war.

The Huthis have also waged a harassment campaign against shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden during the Gaza war, severely disrupting the vital trade route.