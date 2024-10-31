Lebanon source says one dead in Israel strike on car near Beirut

BEIRUT: A Lebanese security source said one person was killed Thursday by an Israeli strike on a road where a Hezbollah van carrying munitions was hit the previous day.

The drone strike hit the Araya-Kahhale road which links the capital Beirut to Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley, said the source, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

It targeted a Mercedes vehicle, killing the driver, the source said, without identifying the victim.

The official National News Agency said a “hostile drone” targeted the car on the key road that passes through the town of Araya.

On Wednesday, an Israeli strike hit a Hezbollah van carrying munitions on the same highway, according to the security source, who said the attack killed the driver.

The same day, municipal authorities in Araya and Kahhale called on the Lebanese army to “intervene immediately” to to stop the road being used to transport weapons or fighters.

The seemingly targeted strikes have grown in frequency since the Israel-Hezbollah war erupted on September 23.

Also on Thursday, an Israeli drone strike hit a motorbike near the coastal town of Naqura, NNA said.

Another motorbike was hit in the eastern Bekaa Valley, it added.

The war has killed at least 1,784 people in Lebanon since September 23, according to an AFP tally of health ministry figures, though the real number is likely to be higher due to gaps in the data.