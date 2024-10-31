AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,492 Decreased By -109.3 (-1.14%)
BR30 28,411 Decreased By -162.1 (-0.57%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Lebanon source says one dead in Israel strike on car near Beirut

AFP Published 31 Oct, 2024 03:05pm

BEIRUT: A Lebanese security source said one person was killed Thursday by an Israeli strike on a road where a Hezbollah van carrying munitions was hit the previous day.

The drone strike hit the Araya-Kahhale road which links the capital Beirut to Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley, said the source, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

It targeted a Mercedes vehicle, killing the driver, the source said, without identifying the victim.

The official National News Agency said a “hostile drone” targeted the car on the key road that passes through the town of Araya.

Israeli strikes kill 20 Palestinians in Gaza, medics say

On Wednesday, an Israeli strike hit a Hezbollah van carrying munitions on the same highway, according to the security source, who said the attack killed the driver.

The same day, municipal authorities in Araya and Kahhale called on the Lebanese army to “intervene immediately” to to stop the road being used to transport weapons or fighters.

The seemingly targeted strikes have grown in frequency since the Israel-Hezbollah war erupted on September 23.

Also on Thursday, an Israeli drone strike hit a motorbike near the coastal town of Naqura, NNA said.

Another motorbike was hit in the eastern Bekaa Valley, it added.

The war has killed at least 1,784 people in Lebanon since September 23, according to an AFP tally of health ministry figures, though the real number is likely to be higher due to gaps in the data.

Beirut Hezbollah MENA Israeli strikes Israel Hezbollah war Hezbollah and Israel Lebanese Hezbollah Hezbollah chief Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry Hezbollah Intelligence Headquarters in Beirut Hezbollah Israel war Lebanese security source Araya Kahhale road

