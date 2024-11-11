AGL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
AIRLINK 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.24%)
BOP 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.17%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.83%)
DFML 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
DGKC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
FCCL 33.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.74%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.09%)
FFL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.14%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.89%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
NBP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.32%)
OGDC 199.01 Increased By ▲ 7.60 (3.97%)
PAEL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.15%)
PIBTL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.77%)
PPL 155.07 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (3.33%)
PRL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
SEARL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 7.13 (10%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.09%)
TRG 53.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.26%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi crude oil supply to China to fall in December on weak demand

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 02:50pm

SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil supply to China is set to fall to about 36.5 million barrels in December, trade sources said on Monday, on weak demand from the world’s largest importer.

This is a second straight month of decline and the lowest volume since July, down from about 37.5 million barrels that Chinese refiners are expected to receive in November and about 46 million barrels in October, trade data collated by Reuters showed.

China’s state majors Sinopec, PetroChina and Sinochem will be lifting less crude in December while Saudi supply to its joint venture Fujian refinery will rebound as the plant is expected to complete maintenance and resume operations, they said.

The drop in China’s demand came as state oil company Saudi Aramco cut the December official selling prices for all grades of crude it sells to Asia. Refining throughout China is set to decline further for the last quarter due to sluggish profit margins and fuel consumption in road transport.

Kuwait lowers December crude prices for Asia, document shows

Saudi Arabia is the No. 2 crude supplier to China after Russia.

Saudi crude exports to China fell 10.8% to 59.52 million metric tons (1.58 million barrels per day) in the first nine months this year from the same period a year ago, Chinese customs data showed.

Outside of China, two other North Asian refiners will receive full Saudi crude allocation for December, the sources said.

Crude Oil Saudi Arabia

Comments

200 characters

Saudi crude oil supply to China to fall in December on weak demand

CCP for sell-off of Discos or exploring PPPs

Pakistan’s record smog triggers anguish and anxiety

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

China to continue support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts

Attock Refinery denies sale rumours

Oil steady as US storm threat abates, China stimulus disappoints

Pak mission in China: 20 new posts created in Trade Section

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

Customs duty in 2023-24: Petroleum sector, imported vehicles top contributors

FBR reshuffles 208 officers

Read more stories