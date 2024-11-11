Futures spread up 644bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 644bps to 15.71 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 30.7 percent to 161.34 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 123.42 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 15.4 percent to Rs 8.72 billion during this week against previous week’s average of 7.56 billion.

