Tarar condoles death of Shahab Zuberi’s mother

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Sunday expressed deep grief over the death of the mother of Aaj TV Group Chief Executive Officer Shahab Zuberi.

In his condolence message, the information minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to Shahab Zuberi and other family members. Attaullah Tarar said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Shahab Zuberi’s mother’s death.

Terming the death of Zuberi’s mother a great tragedy for the bereaved family, he shared their grief. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mubasher Hassan expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Chief Executive Officer of Aaj TV Group Shahab Zuberi.

The officers of the Ministry of Information expressed their heartfelt condolence and sympathy to Shahab Zuberi and other members of the bereaved family.

The secretary information said that she was sad to hear the news of the death of Shahab Zuberi’s mother as it was an irreparable loss and a great shock to the bereaved family. PIO Mubasher Hassan said he equally shared the grief of the bereaved family.

The secretary information and PIO prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.