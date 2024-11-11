Muslims under siege

Not only, the Middle East remains engulfed in flames, with Gaza and Beirut reaching boiling points because of the known expansionist designs of the bandit state of Israel. The power drunk arrogant bandit, settler state’s ambitions for a ‘greater Israel’ are no secret and openly aided and abetted by the civilized West led by the United States, supplying Israel with dollars and deadly weapons. This aggressive pursuit has set the region ablaze, leading to widespread suffering and devastation, particularly for Palestinians, whose pitiable plight symbolizes a larger crisis facing the Muslim world.

Entire Islamic World is in disarray and decline. A glance across the Muslim World painfully depicts a very alarming and frustrating situation. A vast majority of populace in the cities and towns in world’s Islamic countries are facing what can only be described as siege-like conditions, overwhelmed by internal strifes, sectarian divisions, political instability, economic collapse, crippling poverty, unemployment, widespread disease and rampant corruption. No one is to be blamed for this sorry state of affairs as these troubles and chaos stem from our own deep rooted internal rivalries, mismanagement and authoritarian corrupt leadership not open to dialogue and accommodation. The people of these nations suffer immensely, caught up between systemic mismanagement, corrupt and imprudent leadership that stifles any dissent, progress and advancement to peace and prosperity

Yemen exemplifies the horrors that the region endures. Years of civil war have devolved Yemen into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Millions are displaced, battling starvation, and struggling to survive. Saudi-Iranian rivalry fuels this conflict. Syria and Iran remain mired in the aftermath of war, economic sanctions, and foreign intervention. Iran, crippled by sanctions, faces an economic blockade that has impacted the lives of millions. Clouds of war also hover over the skies of Iran. Syria’s political and economic devastation has fragmented the country, leaving it vulnerable to both internal and external threats. Iraq, another key player in the region, grapples with perpetual instability. Sectarian tensions linger in a nation scarred by war, reducing the Iraqi people to lives plagued by insecurity and poverty. Across these nations, the people struggle under burdens they did not create, while the world and Muslim countries in particular, watch largely in silence doing nothing to pacify these crises

In South Asia, Pakistan—the only nuclear-armed nation in the Muslim world—also stands on precarious ground. Pakistan’s economy is crippled by staggering debts, killing inflation and glaring socioeconomic disparities have pushed the nation to the brink. Additionally, the ever-present threat of terrorism and a fragile political landscape underscore Pakistan’s instability. Afghanistan, too, remains deeply fragile, its recent history scarred by decades of war and foreign interventions, leaving its people with little hope for immediate recovery.

The Muslim population in African continent is reeling under internal strifes and badly suffering because of power rivalries and lawlessness. Muslim-majority countries such as Libya, Sudan, Morocco, Somalia, Algeria, Egypt, and Eritrea are facing severe internal conflicts. Libya remains politically fragmented, with rival factions vying for control, and ordinary Libyans caught in the ensuing chaos. Sudan battles with civil war, ethnic tensions, and food insecurity. Somalia suffers from lawlessness, poverty, and extremist violence. Algeria and Egypt, despite their resources, are saddled with authoritarian rule and economic challenges that keep the masses impoverished. Eritrea’s authoritarian government has created one of the most repressive regimes in the world, pushing its people to flee in droves. Across these nations, people face hunger, unemployment, and disease. Their sufferings, while magnified by global neglect, are facing a deep rooted internal issues that their leaders have either ignored or exploited for personal gains and to prolong their stay in power

The reality is sobering: these crises across the Muslim world are not solely the result of foreign influence. Rather, they stem largely from self-inflicted wounds—failures of governance, corruption, and a chronic unwillingness to address pressing issues. Many of our leaders focus their energies and talents on their power and privileges, amassing fortunes, building castles and expanding their offshore businesses etc remaining far removed from the reality of the suffering masses they are supposed to govern. A scant respect or little interest is expanded ameliorating the lot of their people. Dissent is often suppressed; those who dare to challenge the status quo face harsh reprisals. In many cases, the rhetoric of democracy and civil liberties used to gain power vanishes once these leaders enter the corridors of power. They become the very autocrats and despots, suppressing and silencing the opposition and abandoning the great values of inclusion, decency, morality and good governance they once loudly talked about and championed.

This betrayal leaves ordinary people—the rightful owners of their lands and resources—reduced to lives of poverty and oppression. While the majority endure miserable conditions, their rulers indulge in luxurious lifestyles, living in extravagant palaces, traveling on luxury liners, and hosting on splendid yachts, all at the expense of the people. These leaders seem more concerned with their own pleasures and comforts than with addressing the suffering of those they govern. It’s not the fate or divine will that has led the Muslim world to such decline and decay; it is the direct result of human failings—greed, bad governance, inaction, and a complacent acceptance of the status quo that the ruling cliques refuse to change. Many of these leaders seem content to let crises fester, as these crises serve their interests. But with genuine determination, even the most intricate and complex issues can be resolved through compromise and mutual understanding.

Allah reminds us that “Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves.” The decline of these nations serves as a painful reminder of this timeless wisdom.

Europe’s progress, superiority, and prosperity did not result from miracles or passive acceptance; it was built on decades of sacrifices, resilience, and an unwavering pursuit of progress. European nations invested in science, technology, and education, recognizing that prosperity is the fruit of sustained hard work and commitment to the public good. The Muslim world, too, can achieve this progress, but only if it chooses to address its own shortcomings and commits to genuine reform. We must “set our own house in order,” heeding the warnings that echo all around us. There is no greater misfortune for a nation than to be oblivious to its own decline and destruction

It is now imperative for Muslim-majority countries to abandon petty divisions and unite in a sincere effort to resolve internal conflicts. Sectarian divides, ethnic rivalries, and political disputes must be set aside in favour of a shared vision of peace and prosperity. Rulers and thinkers must put their heads together and work leading the way towards these lofty ideals. Unity is essential: united we can achieve progress, while divisions leave us vulnerable, trapped in darkness. The Muslim world must pause for reflection—why are we so fragile and divided? Why does Muslim blood spill so cheaply, not only in Gaza, Beirut, and Kashmir but also among minority Muslims in India, Myanmar, and elsewhere, who face discrimination, violence, and exclusion?

How long will two billion Muslims, across more than fifty independent countries, blessed with immense natural resources and manpower, wallow in this quagmire of ignominy? Will we forever be underdogs, or is there a way out of this complex situation? Who will heed the warnings? For whom do the bells toll? These bells toll for us, the Muslims, urging us to wake up from our long slumber of negligence. If we do not, Allah’s wrath will surely overtake all of us. This moment calls for critical examination, moving beyond rhetoric to practical action grounded in sincerity. We must learn from history, for those who do not learn from history are condemned to repeat it. Islam itself emphasises unity as a core value, urging its followers to prioritize collective well-being over individual gain. True strength and progress lie in this unity.

If Muslim leaders commit to resolving the urgent issues facing their people and prioritize the welfare of their citizens over personal wealth, real change will follow. Instead of squandering wealth on luxurious lifestyles, rulers must invest in development, research, science, technology, education and infrastructure. People need more than hollow promises; they need tangible progress—access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. Muslim leaders should channel resources into sectors that uplift society as a whole, ensuring that the masses are not left to languish in poverty, illiteracy, and disease. The prosperity of the Muslim world depends on these changes, and the future belongs to nations that embrace technology, innovation, and progress, aligning themselves with the modern world.

The Muslim world stands at a crossroads. By closing ranks and working together to address these deep-seated issues, it can emerge stronger, more unified, and capable of withstanding both internal and external pressures. The time for action is now. Only through genuine reforms and a commitment to unity can the Muslim world overcome its challenges and secure a brighter, more prosperous future for generations to come

This transformation will not happen overnight, nor will it be easy. But if the Muslim world embraces a new path—one of unity, responsibility, progress and adaptability—it can rebuild itself, rising above the divisions that currently define it. The path forward is clear: it lies in the strength of unity, the resolve to address internal failings, and the will to prioritize the welfare of the people over the desires of the privileged few. With these values as a guiding light, the Muslim world can reclaim its rightful place on the global stage, offering hope, stability, and opportunity for all its people.

