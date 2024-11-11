AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-11

Indian rupee weakens to record low

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:03am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened to a record low on Friday and logged its worst weekly fall since May, pressured by sustained outflows from local stocks and expectations of a stronger dollar after Donald Trump won the US election.

The rupee closed little changed at 84.3750 against the dollar, after declining to 84.38 late in the session, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 84.3775 hit on Thursday.

State-run banks were spotted offering dollars through much of Friday, most likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, which helped limit the currency’s losses, traders said.

Benchmark Indian equity indexes Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended down by 0.2% and 0.1%, resepectively and logged their fifth weekly fall in six.

The Nifty is down 8.1% from its record high hit in late-September.

Overseas investors have pulled out over $1.5 billion from Indian stocks over November so far, adding to the $11 billion of outflows in October.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s victory in the US election earlier in the week boosted the dollar and US bond yields, hurting most emerging market currencies.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee weakens to record low

Pak mission in China: 20 new posts created in Trade Section

International transshipment cargoes: FBR to allow inter-port movement

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

Challenge of terrorism: Federal govt to provide resources to Balochistan govt: Naqvi

Customs duty in 2023-24: Petroleum sector, imported vehicles top contributors

Rs237bn FED collected from cigarettes in 2023-24

FBR reshuffles 208 officers

PM arrives in Riyadh to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

WHT’s share in collection of direct taxes stands at 60pc

India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: PCB

Read more stories