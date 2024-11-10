AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Female artists set to dominate MTV Europe Music Awards

AFP Published 10 Nov, 2024 03:20pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MANCHESTER: Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish are among the female artists tipped to dominate the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards to be held in Manchester, northwest England, on Sunday.

The ceremony’s 30th edition, which brings together the biggest names in world music, gets under way at the city’s new Co-op Live venue from 8:00 pm (2000 GMT).

British singer Rita Ora will host the awards, which are being held in Britain for the seventh time.

Ten of the eleven artists with the most nominations are women, with megastar Taylor Swift leading the way.

The American, whose ongoing “Eras” tour is the most lucrative in history, is nominated in seven categories following the release this year of her 11th album “The Tortured Poets Department”.

In the Best Artist category she will go up against compatriots Beyonce, Eilish, male rapper Post Malone and British star Raye, who won a record six gongs at this year’s Brit Awards.

Sabrina Carpenter, one of the stars of the summer with her hit “Please Please Please”, completes the nominees.

Best Song is between Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather”, Carpenter’s “Espresso”, Beyonce’s “Texas Hold ’Em”, “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone, Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”, and “We Can’t Be Friends” by Ariana Grande.

Rising female stars in contention in other categories include Lisa of the ultra-popular K-pop group Blackpink, and Nigerian star Ayra Starr.

As with the US music industry’s Grammy awards, Latino artists, including stars such as Puerto Rican Bad Bunny and Colombian Karol G were left out of the top categories this year despite their global hits.

Both have been included in the Best Latin field, alongside Shakira, who has revived her career with the hit “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, about her separation from ex-footballer Gerard Pique.

The Cure return to top of UK charts after 32 years

Other artists up for awards include Travis Scott, Dua Lipa and Charli XCX, who is nominated in four categories. Busta Rhymes is due to receive the global icon award.

This is the first MTV Europe Music Awards since 2022 after last year’s edition, to be held near Paris, was cancelled because of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Billie Eilish Taylor Swift MTV MTV Europe Music Awards Charli XCX Female artists US music industry's Grammy awards

Comments

200 characters

Female artists set to dominate MTV Europe Music Awards

Improvement in economic indicators: Govt alludes to ties with China, deals with KSA

At least 40 killed as Israel pounds Lebanon, Lebanese officials say

Taliban administration officials to attend UN climate conference in Azerbaijan

UN atomic watchdog chief to arrive in Iran Wednesday: state media

Donald Trump wins Arizona, sweeping all seven battleground states, Edison Research says

China, Indonesia enhance ties with key deals on lithium, green energy, tourism

PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

PM will leave for KSA today

Fans replacement in Discos, KE: NEECA seeks PD’s help on mode of financing

Govt launches ‘Climaventures’: A $50m push for climate innovation, investment

Read more stories