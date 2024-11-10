AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

The Cure return to top of UK charts after 32 years

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2024 11:47am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: The Cure returned to the top of the UK charts after 32 years on Friday as their long-awaited album “Songs Of A Lost World” went to number one.

The British band released the record, their first studio album in 16 years, on Nov. 1. It went on to outsell the rest of the top five in the UK albums chart combined, the Official Charts Company said.

“It is enormously uplifting, genuinely heartwarming to experience such a wonderful reaction to the release of the new Cure album,” lead singer Robert Smith said.

He went on to thank “everyone who has bought it, listened to it, loved it, believed in us over the years”.

Beyonce leads Grammy nominations with ‘Cowboy Carter’

The Cure last topped the UK album charts in 1992 with “Wish”. Their last studio album was “4:13 Dream”, released in 2008.

The group, who made their debut in the late 1970s and are known for their post-punk as well as darker melancholic tracks, had long teased a new album, with Smith revealing the “Songs of a Lost World” record title in 2022.

Songs Of A Lost World Cure return to top of UK charts UK albums chart

Comments

200 characters

The Cure return to top of UK charts after 32 years

At least 40 killed as Israel pounds Lebanon, Lebanese officials say

Taliban administration officials to attend UN climate conference in Azerbaijan

Donald Trump wins Arizona, sweeping all seven battleground states, Edison Research says

China, Indonesia enhance ties with key deals on lithium, green energy, tourism

PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

PM will leave for KSA today

Fans replacement in Discos, KE: NEECA seeks PD’s help on mode of financing

Govt launches ‘Climaventures’: A $50m push for climate innovation, investment

Property values in Karachi: New SRO retains rebate provision, FBR asked

Republicans on brink of clinching US House control after taking Senate

Read more stories