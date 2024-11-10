AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-10

Russia, Malaysia and Turkiye offer condolences

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 10 Nov, 2024 02:51am

ISLAMABAD: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday condoled with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after a devastating terrorist attack at Quetta Railway Station, which claimed 26 lives.

In separate letters to president and prime minister, Putin expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, which claimed the lives of several civilians, including women and children, and left over 56 injured.

Putin strongly condemned the barbaric crime, calling for justice for those responsible. He underscored Russia’s solidarity with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, reaffirming Russia’s commitment to close cooperation with Pakistani authorities in combatting extremism and protecting citizens from violent acts.

At least 24 killed, 45 injured in Quetta train station bomb blast, police say

“We are determined to continue close cooperation with our Pakistani partners against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” Putin added.

He expressed Russia’s determination to assist in the fight against such heinous crimes and hoped that the masterminds behind the attack would be appropriately punished.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim conveyed his heartfelt condolence and sympathies over the incident.

“On behalf of Malaysia, I extend our deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan, who mourn this senseless and devastating loss,” Ibrahiml1 wrote on X.

He emphasized these acts of utter ruthlessness and violence, targeting both civilians and security personnel, were stark reminders of the relentless threats posed by extremism of the relentless threats posed by extremism and ideological rigidity-forces that undermine progress and peace in Muslim societies.

“Malaysia stands firmly in solidarity with the government of Pakistan in its steadfast fight against terrorism,” he added.

The government of Turkiye, condemning the terrorist attack in strongest words, extended condolences to the people of Pakistan and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“We will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against terrorism,” the Turkish foreign minister said in a letter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Russia Malaysia Turkiye condolences

Comments

200 characters

Russia, Malaysia and Turkiye offer condolences

PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

PM will leave for KSA today

Fans replacement in Discos, KE: NEECA seeks PD’s help on mode of financing

Govt launches ‘Climaventures’: A $50m push for climate innovation, investment

Property values in Karachi: New SRO retains rebate provision, FBR asked

US condemns Quetta bombing

Over 26 killed in attack at railway station by BLA

VVIP aircraft being used by President, PM: Rs1.8bn approved for overhauling

Bank’s income case: FBR restrained from initiating ‘coercive’ action

Read more stories