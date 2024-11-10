Gold prices firm

KARACHI: The local and international gold prices remained steady on Saturday, traders said.

Gold prices stood unchanged at Rs278, 800 per tola and Rs239, 026 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion value was quoted stable at $2, 683 per ounce with silver pricing for over $31 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also remained firm at Rs3300 per tola and Rs2829.21 per 10 grams, the association added.

