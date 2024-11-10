Standards for oil & ghee sector: SFA to set up 20-member scientific panel

KARACHI: Sindh Food Authority has decided to establish a 20-member scientific panel.

This panel, aimed at setting standards for the oil and ghee sector, includes representatives from the food authorities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, along with food science experts from various universities and members of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association. Director General Sindh Food Authority has issued this notification using powers under Section 11(f) of the Sindh Food Authority Act, 2016.

The panel’s mandate includes the development of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and the provision of expert guidance specifically for the oil and ghee industry. This initiative is a significant step toward enhancing food safety and quality standards for the public.

Director General Muzzammil Hussain Halepoto stated that experts in food science from various universities are also part of this panel, providing insight and expertise to shape industry standards and policies based on cutting-edge scientific research.

The panel is empowered to deliberate on food-related issues, and in collaboration with industry and consumer representatives, to formulate recommendations on standards, products, processes, and technical aspects of food.

Muzzammil Hussain Halepoto further emphasized that the panel aims to not only improve the quality of food products but also to promote research-backed standards to ensure safe and nutritious food for consumers. If the Authority disagrees with the recommendations of the Scientific Panel, it may return the matter to the panel for reconsideration.

The panel will review and resubmit its recommendations, which the Authority will be obligated to implement.

This initiative by the Sindh Food Authority will strengthen consumer health and safety while also fostering improvements within the food industry.

