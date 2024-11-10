AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Nov 10, 2024
Opinion Print 2024-11-10

‘America’s freedom of opinion: equality or exclusivity?’

Published 10 Nov, 2024 02:51am

For example, when we surveyed the Detroit and Dearborn areas, home to predominantly Arab communities, including Lebanese, Yemeni, and Iraqi families. When asked about the most pressing issues affecting them—whether related to the economy, jobs, education, safety, or health—almost all respondents appeared skeptical, visibly fearful, and evasive.

Instead of answering, many were more concerned about how we knew their names and became highly protective. Some families even grew hysterical, losing their composure out of fear. Despite the evident poverty, broken roads, litter, and lack of civic amenities in their neighborhoods, few were willing to identify specific concerns, fearing potential repercussions such as immigration-related consequences of being placed on some form of government watch list.

The sense of intimidation and absence of freedom of expression was palpable in these communities, highlighting the deep divide in how different populations experience their rights.

When we canvassed neighborhoods predominantly inhabited by Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi communities, who are mainly concentrated in the Metro Detroit suburbs like Troy, Farmington Hills, Novi, Canton, and Rochester Hills.

These areas are home to many professionals in IT, healthcare, and engineering. Pakistanis are well-represented in Troy, Canton, and Sterling Heights, with growing numbers in Warren and Dearborn. The Bangladeshi community is largely concentrated in Hamtramck and Detroit’s east side.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

