Print 2024-11-10

8th Industrial Expo inaugurated

Published 10 Nov, 2024 02:51am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider on Saturday inaugurated the 8th Pakistan Industrial Expo at the Lahore Expo Centre, bringing together a distinguished array of academia and technology companies from various sectors of industry.

Organized by Everest International Expo Pvt. Ltd, this year’s expo aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth within Pakistan’s industrial landscape.

In his inaugural address, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider highlighted the significance of the Pakistan Industrial Expo as a vital platform for accelerating industrial development, boosting trade, and strengthening global economic ties. “This expo stands as a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to industrial progress and international cooperation,” he remarked.

The Governor also spoke about the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, describing it as “deeper than the sea and higher than the Himalayas,” emphasizing events like this would further strengthen these ties. The event will run until November 12, 2024, and is expected to attract over 130 international exhibitors, along with a significant number of industry professionals, business leaders, and students.

