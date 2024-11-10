AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-10

Copper pulls back on disappointment over China’s fiscal support

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2024 02:51am

LONDON: Copper prices retreated on Friday on disappointment over the extent of fiscal stimulus measures announced by top metals consumer China to reboot its lacklustre economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 2.3% to $9,441 a metric ton by 1700 GMT after a volatile several days following the US election, including a 3.4% rebound on Thursday. US Comex copper futures dropped 2.8% to $4.31 a lb. The support package announced by China on Friday eases debt repayment strains for local governments and signalled further stimulus in the pipeline for its sputtering economy.

“The market clearly was disappointed; they want more from China,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree. “The expectations were set very high and there were lots of warm words by officials about fiscal policy support, but markets are growing impatient.” Investors have been worried about threats made by US President-elect Donald Trump to impose stiff tariffs on China, which could dampen metals demand.

“I’m interpreting today’s announcement as, rather than announce large stimulus preemptively, China waiting to see what trade restrictions come and keeping some dry powder aside to stimulate at that point,” Shah added. The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 1.5% up at 77,100 yuan ($10,753) a ton ahead of China’s stimulus announcement.

“The 6 trillion (yuan) announced today to immediately address and resolve local debt, compared to the initial 12 trillion expected, has seen markets sliding,” said a trader in Asia. Also weighing on the market was a firmer dollar, which makes commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies. Helping to cushion the losses was weekly data showing copper inventories in SHFE warehouses fell about 9%, a sign of improving demand.

LME nickel dropped 1.2% to $16,385 a ton after inventories extended gains to 150,336 tons, the highest level in more than three years, having doubled over the past seven months.

“Nickel’s short-covering rally paused as stock builds resume in Asian warehouse locations,” said a note from broker Marex. Among other metals, LME aluminium shed 2.8% to $2,620 a ton, zinc gave up 2.4% to $2,977.50, lead lost 0.7% to $2,024 and tin slipped 0.3% to $31,730.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper pulls back on disappointment over China’s fiscal support

PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

PM will leave for KSA today

Fans replacement in Discos, KE: NEECA seeks PD’s help on mode of financing

Govt launches ‘Climaventures’: A $50m push for climate innovation, investment

Property values in Karachi: New SRO retains rebate provision, FBR asked

US condemns Quetta bombing

Russia, Malaysia and Turkiye offer condolences

Over 26 killed in attack at railway station by BLA

VVIP aircraft being used by President, PM: Rs1.8bn approved for overhauling

Bank’s income case: FBR restrained from initiating ‘coercive’ action

Read more stories