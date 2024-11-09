AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Pakistan

Lets commit to build a nation reflecting Iqbal’s ideals of justice, equality: PM Shehbaz

  • Says Allama Iqbal's thoughts and writings have deeply influenced the course of our nation and remain a beacon of inspiration
BR Web Desk Published 09 Nov, 2024 11:48am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the nation should commit to imbibing Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s vision that reflects his ideals of justice, equality, and excellence.

The PM paid heartfelt tribute to the national poet on his 147th birth anniversary.

“We pay tribute to him. His thoughts and writings have deeply influenced the course of our nation and remain a beacon of inspiration, urging us to work tirelessly for the progress and strength of Pakistan,” the PM wrote on X.

“As we celebrate this day, let us commit ourselves to imbibing his vision and building a nation that reflects his ideals of justice, equality, and excellence.”

‘Iqbal Day’ today

Meanwhile, in his message, Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said Iqbal’s work united the Muslims of the subcontinent and his thoughts and speeches motivated them to wage a struggle to achieve a separate country for them.

“The message of Dr Allama Iqbal emphasizes Islamic values, advocates for spiritual and cultural revival, which has shaped Pakistan’s identity,” he said.

He further sad that Iqbal’s vision continues to resonate with youth, guiding and educating them to uphold Pakistan’s values and strive for progress.

Meanwhile, the day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the eternal peace of great poet. The government has already declared a public holiday today and all the offices and educational institutions will remain closed.

