SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Friday examined 10 complaints against the judges under Article 209 of the Constitution but found no substantial evidence in the complaints filed by different people.

It also decided to widen consultation on a letter written by six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC), accusing the intelligence agencies of interference in judicial affairs.

On March 25, a letter of six judges of the IHC – Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Fafat Imtiaz – came to surface, wherein, they had demanded former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa to convene a Judicial Convention to consider the matter of interference in judicial functions, or intimidation of judges in a manner that undermines independence of the judiciary.

A meeting of the Council was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman SJC Yahya Afridi. It was attended by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq and Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan Muhammad Hashim Kakar.

The council took up for consideration various agenda items. It also discussed the agenda items regarding amendments in the code of conduct of Judges under Article 209(8) of the Constitution and the letter of the six judges of the Islamabad High Court.

“The Council considered different options and modalities in this regard and decided to widen the consultation on the subject as the code applies to the heads of different institutions in addition to judges and decided to take up the matter in the next meeting once again,” said the press release issued by the SC PRO.

The Council has decided to hold regular meetings on a monthly basis in the future to clear the backlog on fast track. In case of frivolous complaints, action will be taken against the complainants in accordance with law.

The SJC, in detail, discussed the issue of rule-making of the Council and establishment of its Secretariat. The Council agreed to the proposal of Registrar and decided that rule making process of the Council should be undertaken and draft should be placed before the council in the next meeting.

The Council authorised the chairman to hire the services of a competent individual with proven ability to work as Secretary of the Council for a period of three months who would be tasked to assist the Council in conducting its meetings, oversee rule making exercise, and firm up infrastructure and human resource requirements of the Council’s secretariat.

