Labour laws must ensure protection & welfare of workers: LCCI president

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

LAHORE: Labour laws should strike a delicate balance, ensuring the protection and welfare of workers while also supporting the growth and sustainability of industries. All the policies should be formulated after due consultation with the stakeholders to have the desired results.

These views were expressed by the President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mian Abuzar Shad during a meeting with Secretary Labour Naeem Ghous and Director General Labour Syeda Kulsoom Hai at the LCCI. Former LCCI Presidents Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion.

Mian Abuzar Shad said that by creating laws that are clear, fair and easily enforceable we can ensure that both industry and labour thrive together and contribute to a stronger more prosperous economy.

The LCCI President welcomed the initiative to consolidate various labour laws into a single unified Punjab Labour Code which would improve clarity and ease of compliance. He said that the Chamber continuously advises its members on adhering to International Labour Organization (ILO) standards as part of efforts to enhance exports to international markets like the EU and the US.

However, the LCCI President raised several concerns about the new provisions related to labour unions and their potential impact on business operations. Specifically, he expressed reservations about allowing workers to join multiple unions and the relaxed requirements for forming new unions, which could lead to increased union activity and disrupt industrial stability. The LCCI has already submitted feedback to the Labour Department on these matters urging the officials to reconsider certain aspects of the code.

Secretary Naeem Ghous and DG Syeda Kulsoom Hai provided insights into the objectives behind the proposed changes. They explained that the consolidation of labour laws into one comprehensive code would eliminate duplication contradictions and the multiplicity of definitions that often caused confusion. He emphasized that the reform process aims to simplify and rationalize legal provisions, which would ultimately improve understanding and compliance across industries.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad raised several practical concerns faced by the business community, particularly in relation to Social Security. He said that many companies are unaware of the services available to their workers through institutions like the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund and Labour Welfare Department and urged the government to conduct awareness sessions to inform businesses about the benefits and formalities involved.

He called on the Labour Department to improve the efficiency and transparency of these welfare programs to ensure that all workers can benefit from them.

Another key point raised during the meeting was the importance of including private sector representatives in decision-making bodies such as the Social Security Board and advisory committees. The LCCI President stressed that it is essential for the government to consult with all stakeholders before implementing policies that affect the business community.

