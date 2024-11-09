Pakistan-China-Tajikistan: Tajik delegates visit PCJCCI to tap potential sectors for trade

LAHORE: A five-member delegation from Tajikistan visited Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) recently to tap potential sectors for import and export between Pakistan, China and Tajikistan. The meeting was attended by Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI, Brig Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd), Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Zafar Iqbal, Vice President, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General and the executive committee members of PCJCCI. The delegation was headed by Daler Qodiri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Fayz Technology (Group of Companies).

President PCJCCI shared during his welcome address that increased bilateral trade can stimulate economic development in both countries Pakistan and Beijing’s broader goal to guarantee regional stability. Pakistan intends to establish a direct trade route with Tajikistan and gain road access to Central Asian countries by utilizing the corridors of China and Afghanistan. He also added that China is currently Tajikistan’s largest source of foreign investment and a significant trading partner. Tajikistan, on its part, is a keen BRI participant as its difficult terrain and connectivity challenges require major infrastructure and construction investment, the cumulative outcome being better economic integration and boost to trade.

Daler Qodiri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Fayz Technology (Group of Companies) Tajikistan added that according to statistics from China Customs, China-Tajikistan trade volume reached USD 1.68 billion in 2019, up 11.21 percent year-on-year. China exported USD 1.59 billion to Tajikistan, up 11.27 percent year-on-year. Tajikistan exported USD 85 million to China, up 10.12 percent year-on-year. While trade between the two countries plunged in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the first half of 2021, bilateral trade gradually recovered, registering a year-on-year growth of 44.6 percent.

He further added that during the last 5 years the exports of Pakistan to Tajikistan have increased at an annualized rate of 4.88%, from $15.8 million in 2017 to $20.1 million in 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024