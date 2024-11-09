AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-09

Asian currencies rise

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

BENGALURU: The Philippine’s peso and equities fell on Friday as investors weighed security and trade implications of Donald Trump’s return to the White House, while a US Federal Reserve rate cut buoyed other emerging market currencies and stocks.

Focus is also on the conclusion of China’s week-long National People’s Congress Standing Committee where investors are expecting further stimulus measures from Beijing.

Trump’s victory in the US presidential election has stoked fears that his threat to impose tariffs, especially those on China, would impact most emerging market economies which rely on China as their top trading partner.

Of particular concern for the Philippines, a country in which remittances account for a significant portion of its growth, is vice presidential candidate JD Vance’s proposal for a 10% tax on remittances.

“The country could be negatively affected the most from the immigration policy if Trump decides to pursue the mass deportation policy. However, Philippines could be less affected by the trade tension and could potentially benefit from the factory relocation as well,” Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank said.

The Philippine peso declined 0.4%, while equities retreated 0.9% heading for a third straight day of declines. Shares were on track for the worst week since mid-June.

Most other emerging market equities advanced during the day, brushing off a fall during the US election night, after the US Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected rate cut on Thursday.

The Fed signalled a cautious and patient approach to subsequent easing, although analysts still widely believe another rate cut is still on the table in December.

“If the Fed continue to cut rate..... I would expect the EM FXs to regain some strength with some weakness in the US dollar. In this scenario, EM stocks could gain some grounds as well,” Panichpibool said.

Donald Trump Asian currencies Philippine’s peso

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies rise

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

$3bn remittances in Oct: highest monthly inflow in FY25 so far

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

PM vows to achieve $25bn IT export target

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: c

Read more stories