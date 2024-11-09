AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Markets Print 2024-11-09

Nikkei posts biggest weekly gains since Sept

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Friday, locking in its largest weekly gains since September, although downward revisions to corporate profits and uncertainty about whether Republicans would win both chambers of the US Congress weighed.

The Nikkei closed 0.3% higher at 39,500.37, while the broader Topix ended down 0.03% at 2,742.15.

The Nikkei secured its biggest weekly gain since late September at 3.8%, rallying with Wall Street after former Republican President Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.

Japan’s AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group added 2.9% and was among heavyweight shares to follow their US peers higher.

Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing and staffing agency Recruit Holdings, up 0.8% and 4.4%, respectively, also lent support to the Nikkei.

However, investors were still waiting to see if Republicans manage to take control of both chambers of the US Congress, which could affect how easily Trump can enact his proposals.

“It’s unclear whether we’re going to see a ‘Red sweep’ or a divided government situation. So momentum for the Nikkei to aggressively rise is not particularly strong at the moment,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Meanwhile, domestic corporate earnings have also “not been particularly good”, with companies in economically sensitive areas such as automakers posting more cautious earnings, limiting the upside for gains on the Nikkei, he added.

Corporate revenue releases drew out some of the biggest winners and losers on the Nikkei.

Electronics components maker Taiyo Yuden tumbled 16%, cosmetic firm Shiseido slipped 7%, while electronics maker Furukawa Electric surged 17.4%.

Nissan Motor slumped as much as 10% after announcing on Thursday it will cut 9,000 jobs and 20% of its global manufacturing capacity.

It was last down 6.1%, along with Toyota and Honda , down 3.6% and 2.7%, respectively.

