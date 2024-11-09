WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 8, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 7-Nov-24 6-Nov-24 5-Nov-24 4-Nov-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105334 0.10565 0.105507 0.105539 Euro 0.813817 0.808799 0.816996 0.816931 Japanese yen 0.004881 0.004961 0.004921 U.K. pound 0.97409 0.972411 0.974292 0.972278 U.S. dollar 0.754582 0.75624 0.749744 0.749203 Algerian dinar 0.005651 0.005653 0.005634 0.005631 Australian dollar 0.499684 0.494808 0.494381 0.495148 Botswana pula 0.056292 0.056113 0.056231 0.05619 Brazilian real 0.133276 0.131196 0.129624 0.129414 Brunei dollar 0.567142 0.566345 0.568246 0.569044 Canadian dollar 0.542691 0.541175 0.539228 Chilean peso 0.000779 0.000792 0.000784 0.000779 Czech koruna 0.032239 0.031952 0.032242 0.032323 Danish krone 0.109129 0.108462 0.109538 0.109541 Indian rupee 0.008945 0.008978 0.008913 0.008908 Israeli New Shekel 0.202518 0.202257 0.200038 0.199841 Korean won 0.000542 0.000549 0.000547 0.000544 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45993 2.46533 2.44814 2.44718 Malaysian ringgit 0.17101 0.171795 0.171586 0.171717 Mauritian rupee 0.01614 0.016215 0.016221 0.016239 Mexican peso 0.038057 0.037236 0.036989 0.037392 New Zealand dollar 0.447882 0.451135 0.447635 0.449185 Norwegian krone 0.06927 0.067915 0.068311 0.068382 Omani rial 1.9625 1.96681 1.94992 1.94851 Peruvian sol 0.200063 0.198818 0.199256 Philippine peso 0.012862 0.012952 0.012874 0.012873 Polish zloty 0.186713 0.186289 0.187258 0.187916 Qatari riyal 0.207303 0.207758 0.205974 0.205825 Russian ruble 0.007694 0.007699 0.007646 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201222 0.201664 0.199932 0.199787 Singapore dollar 0.567142 0.566345 0.568246 0.569044 South African rand 0.043085 0.042851 0.042934 0.04273 Swedish krona 0.070163 0.069416 0.070029 0.070156 Swiss franc 0.860609 0.862598 0.870126 0.868943 Thai baht 0.021959 0.02223 0.022258 0.022175 Trinidadian dollar 0.111794 0.111246 0.111244 U.A.E. dirham 0.205468 0.20592 0.204151 0.204004 Uruguayan peso 0.018108 0.018041 0.018011 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024