AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble steadies close to 98 against dollar

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2024 02:23pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble steadied near 98 to the dollar on Friday, still trading close to the symbolic 100 threshold it briefly crossed as Donald Trump declared victory in the US election earlier this week.

Trump’s imminent return to the White House is putting a spotlight on the dollar, which could have far-reaching implications for everything from domestic manufacturers to emerging markets if the currency’s rally continues.

By 0857 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 97.80, according to LSEG data.

On Wednesday, the Russian currency hit a more than one-year low against the dollar.

The rouble was 1.4% stronger against the yuan at 13.54, and gained 0.1% to 105.74 against the euro.

Russian rouble dips to 100 to dollar as Trump declares election win

Western sanctions imposed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre, on June 12 stopped all trade in dollars and euros at MOEX, making the yuan the most-traded foreign currency in Russia.

Trade in dollars and euros has shifted to the over-the-counter (OTC) market, obscuring price data. One-day rouble-dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow exchange are a guide for OTC market rates.

The central bank’s official exchange rate, which it calculates using OTC data, was last set at 98.07 to the dollar.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble steadies close to 98 against dollar

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $3.05bn in October 2024, up 24% year-on-year

Indian cricket board yet to communicate decision on travelling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Naqvi

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 93,000 as rally continues

Saim Ayub hits 82 as Pakistan crush Australia in 2nd ODI

PM Shehbaz, VEON Group discuss IT and 5G expansion in Pakistan

Punjab shuts public spaces in smog-hit cities

Reko Diq Mining Company approaches PIBT for cargo handling

Nearly 70% of Gaza war dead women and children, UN rights office says

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories