AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 130.29 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
CNERGY 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.73%)
DFML 42.74 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.61%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
FCCL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.29%)
FFBL 65.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HUBC 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.85%)
HUMNL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.65%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
MLCF 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
NBP 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.99%)
OGDC 184.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.15%)
PAEL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.95%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.82%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.48%)
SEARL 70.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.39%)
TPLP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.82%)
TREET 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.58%)
TRG 51.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,896 Increased By 54.4 (0.55%)
BR30 30,314 Increased By 277.4 (0.92%)
KSE100 93,140 Increased By 619.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 28,879 Increased By 92.5 (0.32%)
Markets

European shares muted as luxury firms fall

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2024 01:44pm

European shares were subdued at the open on Friday on the back of mixed earnings results, while heavyweight luxury firms fell after Richemont’s results failed to impress.

The pan-European STOXX 600 held firm at 509.9 points as of 0817 GMT, with healthcare leading subsector gains with a 1.1% rise, while basic resources lagged with a 2.4% fall.

Richemont dipped 3.3% after the Cartier jewellery brand owner reported a 1% dip in sales during the three months to the end of September.

Most French luxury stocks fell early on.

LVMH lost 1.7% and Kering shed 3.9%. Vistry dropped 12.8% after Britain’s largest homebuilder by annual output issued its second full-year profit warning in a month. British Airways-owner IAG jumped 7.9% after its quarterly operating profit jumped 15%, beating forecasts.

European shares rise on tech, mining boost

Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose 1.8% after the state-owned Italian bank reported a larger-than-expected 31% yearly rise in profit for the third quarter.

The European benchmark was set for mild weekly losses as investors assessed the likelihood of tariffs after Donald Trump recaptured the US presidency with a sweeping victory earlier in the week.

European shares

